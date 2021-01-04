Moore was targeted once and caught a five-yard pass in Sunday's 26-23 win over the 49ers.

The Seahawks appeared to be in victory formation to close out the game, but quarterback Russell Wilson called an audible, drawing up a quick pop pass to Moore. Wilson disclosed after the game that Moore reached a $100,000 incentive from the reception, according to Ben Arthur of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer. Moore finishes the regular season with 35 catches (47 targets) for 417 yards and six touchdowns, adding 61 yards on eight carries.