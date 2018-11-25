Moore caught four of five targets for 103 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

Moore showcased big-play ability once again, with two catches over 35 yards. One of those snags came as he hauled in a 35-yard touchdown pass over a Panthers' defender to tie the game 27-27 with 3:26 remaining in regulation. This is the first time Moore surpassed 100 receiving yards in his career, but he's yet to catch more than four passes in a game. Still, Moore has five touchdowns and can be considered a cheap, albeit valuable, daily fantasy option.