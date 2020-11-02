Moore recorded three receptions on three targets for 18 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 against San Francisco. He also chipped in two rushes for 28 yards.

Moore maintained his usual role as third receiver for the team, finishing behind both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in targets. He got involved in the offense early on, recording two receptions for 12 yards on the team's second offensive possession. His only other reception came late in third quarter when he caught a six-yard touchdown in the middle of the end zone. It was Moore's third score of the season. Despite his reliability in the red zone, Moore has yet to surpass four targets this season and is unlikely to see his volume spike without the absence of Lockett or Metcalf.