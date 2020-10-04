Moore caught three of four targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-23 win over the Dolphins.

We've seen this from Moore in the past, as he's a boom-or-bust receiver due to his blazing speed. Nevertheless, it was an impressive outing, as he tied Tyler Lockett in targets, finished second to DK Metcalf in receiving yards and was the only Seahawks wide receiver to score Sunday. He's worth keeping an eye on in deeper fantasy formats, especially if Metcalf or Lockett get hurt, but keep in mind that he's coming off a one-catch, two-yard performance in Week 3. Moore's best suited for DFS formats.