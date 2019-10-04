Seahawks' David Moore: Finds paydirt in TNF win
Moore caught a 10-yard touchdown pass in Thursday's 30-29 win over the Rams.
Moore caught a pass behind the line of scrimmage in the third quarter, and he maneuvered around Marcus Peters before running 10 yards into the end zone. He only had one other target all game, and his snap count ended up at just 17 of a possible 74, tied for fourth with Malik Turner in the wideout pecking order. The Seahawks appear content to use a committee for the No. 3 receiver role, as Jaron Brown finished wasn't far ahead with 23 snaps. Moore now has just six targets in three games, so he's not a dependable fantasy option.
