The Seahawks have tendered Moore at the original-round level, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Moore was a seventh-round pick in 2017, so any team that signs him to an offer sheet will need to send a seventh-round selection to Seattle if the Seahawks to match. Moore made some noise in 2018 with 445 yards and five touchdowns, but he started just one game in 2019 en route to a 17-301-2 receiving line. He could be in the mix for the team's No. 3 WR job this offseason, depending on other moves in the weeks to come.