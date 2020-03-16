Seahawks' David Moore: Gets original-round tender
The Seahawks have tendered Moore at the original-round level, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Moore was a seventh-round pick in 2017, so any team that signs him to an offer sheet will need to send a seventh-round selection to Seattle if the Seahawks to match. Moore made some noise in 2018 with 445 yards and five touchdowns, but he started just one game in 2019 en route to a 17-301-2 receiving line. He could be in the mix for the team's No. 3 WR job this offseason, depending on other moves in the weeks to come.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakout Falcons?
The Falcons cut Devonta Freeman and lost Austin Hooper to the Browns. That creates a huge opportunity.
-
Hooper creates Browns target logjam
After adding Austin Hooper, the Browns are likely to follow Kevin Stefanski's 2019 blueprint...
-
Room for Hooper in Cleveland?
Austin Hooper undoubtedly makes the Browns offense better, but someone has to lose here.
-
Texans after Hopkins deal
It may be hard to recognize the Texans offense without DeAndre Hopkins.
-
Trade reaction: Hopkins, DJ swap places
The Texans and Cardinals struck a deal to send David Johnson to Houston and DeAndre Hopkins...
-
Bengals franchise A.J. Green
The Bengals use their franchise tag on oft-injured veteran A.J. Green, who still has outstanding...