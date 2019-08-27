Seahawks' David Moore: Has non-displaced arm fracture
Moore is dealing with a non-displaced fracture in his upper arm, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Meanwhile, coach Pete Carroll suggested Tuesday that Moore could push to get back on field as early as next week, with John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site noting that the wideout is not a candidate for IR. Though Carroll is hopeful of for a "real quick recovery" on Moore's part, it doesn't seem especially likely that the wideout will bounce back in time to play in Week 1. If Moore unavailable to start the season, DK Metcalf (knee) -- health permitting -- could see added opportunities out of the gate, along with the likes of Jaron Brown, Gary Jennings and John Ursua.
