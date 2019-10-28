Moore caught one of four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Falcons.

Moore played 30 of 61 offensive snaps in the victory, clearly out-snapping Jaron Brown (17) and Malik Turner (seven). It has essentially been a rotation between Moore and Brown as the Seahawks' No. 3 wideout, although the majority of the meaningful reps have gone to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf this year. Moore has yet to surpass 36 yards in a game this season.