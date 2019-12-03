Seahawks' David Moore: Hauls in 60-yard score
Moore caught two of four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 37-30 win over the Vikings.
Moore let a pass slip through his hands in the end zone during the third quarter, but he atoned for the mistake on the next drive, burning Xavier Rhodes on a go route to make it a two-possession game. The third-year pro has always had jets -- he recorded eight plays of 20 or more yards in 2018 -- but he's been overshadowed by DK Metcalf in the category this season. While the increased looks are intriguing, it's tough to depend on Moore for fantasy purposes, as he's generated just 13 receptions over 10 games
More News
