Moore caught four of six targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-34 loss to the Bills.

The fourth-year wide receiver enjoyed season highs in both receptions and targets. His day was highlighted in the fourth quarter when he took a vertical route to the end zone, seemingly uncovered, and waited for Russell Wilson to toss a 55-yard moonball. Moore secured his fourth touchdown of the season, doubling last year's touchdown total and sitting one shy of a career high in the category.