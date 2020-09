Moore caught all three targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-30 win over the Patriots.

Moore logged 51 percent of the offensive snaps since Phillip Dorsett (foot) remained on the sidelines, and he capitalized on the opportunity, hauling in a tip-toeing, 38-yard TD pass to start the third quarter. His athleticism was on full display with the grab. There's no clear timeline on when Dorsett will be back, but Moore's snap count will take a hit when he returns.