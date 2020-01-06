More caught two of four targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 17-9 wild-card win over the Eagles.

Moore hauled in passes of 38 and 19 yards, and he was targeted on another deep pass in the third quarter that Russell Wilson misfired on. The 24-year-old is known for his big-play potential, so his daily fantasy upside is respectable, although best fit for tournaments. It'll be tough in the divisional round against the Packers, though, as they've allowed just 232.6 passing yards per game.