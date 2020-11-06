Moore (ankle/back) was a non-participant during the Seahawks' practice session Thursday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Moore was absent from the Seahawks' injury report Wednesday, prompting curiosity regarding the time and place when he sustained the two injuries. It's certainly possible the 25-year-old wideout suffered the injuries during practice, though until more details are uncovered, his status for a Week 9 matchup against Buffalo remains uncertain. Moore has registered six catches for 72 yards and a touchdown over his past two appearances, and he has at least four targets in three consecutive games played.