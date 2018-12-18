Seahawks' David Moore: Just one catch
Moore hauled in one of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.
Moore posted a career day in Week 12 against the Panthers with 103 receiving yards and a touchdown, but he now has just one catch on nine targets in the last three weeks. The second-year pro's recent play is troubling, although he is a deep threat so his fantasy value can be prone to volatility. He'll look to get back on track against the Chiefs' last-ranked pass defense in Week 16.
