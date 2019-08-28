Coach Pete Carroll confirmed that Moore (shoulder) still has a spot on the 53-man roster, John Boyle of Seahawks.com reports. "I would bet in another week or so, David is going to be chomping at the bit to come back," Carroll said Tuesday. "So we're going work him through the 53 and count on him to come back soon, which is really good."

A Week 1 appearance is probably too much to ask for, but it at least sounds like Moore will avoid injured reserve, which would've ruled him out for the first half of the regular season. He's recovering from a non-displaced fracture of his upper humerus, with Carroll noting that the pain hasn't been too bad. Meanwhile, fellow Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf (knee) still hopes to play Week 1 against the Bengals, but Tyler Lockett and Jaron Brown are the safe bets to start.