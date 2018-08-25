Moore caught a 36-yard touchdown pass in Friday's preseason game against the Vikings.

Moore also returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown, but it was negated by a penalty. He has now made five catches for a team-high 142 yards through three preseason games. On the other hand, his main competition -- Marcus Johnson and Amara Darboh (hip) -- have made little impact in exhibition games. Moore likely won't carry return man duties to the regular season since Tyler Lockett has a firm grasp on those, but his special teams impact further proves the dynamic talent he is. Nevertheless, his fantasy ceiling is low as the Seahawks' No. 5 wideout.

