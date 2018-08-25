Seahawks' David Moore: Likely secured roster spot Friday
Moore caught a 36-yard touchdown pass in Friday's preseason game against the Vikings.
Moore also returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown, but it was negated by a penalty. He has now made five catches for a team-high 142 yards through three preseason games. On the other hand, his main competition -- Marcus Johnson and Amara Darboh (hip) -- have made little impact in exhibition games. Moore likely won't carry return man duties to the regular season since Tyler Lockett has a firm grasp on those, but his special teams impact further proves the dynamic talent he is. Nevertheless, his fantasy ceiling is low as the Seahawks' No. 5 wideout.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...