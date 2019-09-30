Seahawks' David Moore: Lining up as No. 4 wideout
Moore caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Cardinals.
Moore can stretch the field, but he isn't accustomed to piling up targets. Still, he's been disappointing in two games since returning from a shoulder injury, recording only two receptions for 38 yards on four targets. Moore has also fallen behind Jaron Brown in snaps, registering 25 to Brown's 35. He may still be working his way back to full speed, but it'll be tough to depend on any fantasy value from Moore until he can regain the No. 3 spot, although there may be a rotation for that role going forward.
More News
-
Seahawks' David Moore: Brings in 29-yard reception•
-
Seahawks' David Moore: Uncapped practice Thursday•
-
Seahawks' David Moore: Considered day-to-day•
-
Seahawks' David Moore: Trending toward Week 3 return•
-
Seahawks' David Moore: Out for Week 2•
-
Seahawks' David Moore: Returns to practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe it or Not: Time to buy?
Buy Ronald Jones? Sell Wayne Gallman? Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't...
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...