Moore caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Cardinals.

Moore can stretch the field, but he isn't accustomed to piling up targets. Still, he's been disappointing in two games since returning from a shoulder injury, recording only two receptions for 38 yards on four targets. Moore has also fallen behind Jaron Brown in snaps, registering 25 to Brown's 35. He may still be working his way back to full speed, but it'll be tough to depend on any fantasy value from Moore until he can regain the No. 3 spot, although there may be a rotation for that role going forward.