Moore (ankle/back) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bills, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Moore was added to the Seahawks' official injury report Thursday after failing to practice due to the two listed issues, but his lack of a designation heading into the weekend suggests he may have just gotten some extra maintenance. Expect Moore to continue rotating with Freddie Swain in three-receiver sets Week 9, but neither can be counted on to see many looks with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett typically hogging the targets.