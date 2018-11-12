Moore caught one of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 36-31 loss to the Rams.

It seemed too good to be true when Moore scored four times in three games between Weeks 5 and 8. Since then, he's recorded just three receptions for 32 yards and no scores. That's not going to pay the bills. Fantasy owners should beware of the touchdown-dependent wideout ahead of a Thursday night game versus the Packers, who allowed just three scores to wide receivers over the last three weeks.