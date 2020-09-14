Moore caught all three of his targets for 28 yards and recorded a 12-yard carry in Sunday's 38-25 win over the Falcons.

Moore operated as the No. 3 wide receiver with Phillip Dorsett (foot) inactive, and although he commanded a small target share, his targets were meaningful. Russell Wilson targeted Moore twice in the red zone, and the wideout nearly made it to the end zone in the first quarter. The 25-year-old's history with Wilson gives him some potential value as long as Dorsett sits out, and the two may split reps when he returns.