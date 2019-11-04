Seahawks' David Moore: Minimal production
Moore hauled in two of four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win against the Buccaneers.
Moore logged a season-high 41 of a possible 75 offensive snaps (55 percent), but Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf stole the show, as they combined for 275 yards and three scores. He was the clear No. 3 receiver behind the two as Jaron Brown logged just 17 snaps. However, Moore's role should drop again when Josh Gordon -- who was claimed off waivers from the Patriots on Friday -- suits up in Week 10's matchup against the 49ers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...