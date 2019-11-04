Moore hauled in two of four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win against the Buccaneers.

Moore logged a season-high 41 of a possible 75 offensive snaps (55 percent), but Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf stole the show, as they combined for 275 yards and three scores. He was the clear No. 3 receiver behind the two as Jaron Brown logged just 17 snaps. However, Moore's role should drop again when Josh Gordon -- who was claimed off waivers from the Patriots on Friday -- suits up in Week 10's matchup against the 49ers.