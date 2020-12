Moore caught two of four targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 20-15 win over Washington. He also carried once for five yards.

Moore finished with fewer than 20 yards for the sixth straight game. He continues to run ahead of rookie Freddie Swain, but the margin is getting slimmer, as Moore out-snapped Swain by just 21-16 in this outing. Moore has appeal for daily fantasy purposes due to his knack for the deep ball, but he's not dependable in weekly formats.