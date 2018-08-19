Moore posted two receptions for 71 yards during Saturday's 24-14 preseason loss to the Chargers.

QB Russell Wilson connected with Moore deep down the left sideline for 52 yards before throwing to him again on the next play for 19 yards to take the Seahawks to the one-yard line. Moore is pacing the squad in receiving yards (106) through two preseason games and positioning himself well to snag one of the final wideout spots.

