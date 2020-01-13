Moore, who didn't receive a target in Sunday's 28-23 divisional-round loss to the Packers, finishes the season with 19 catches for 358 yards and two touchdowns over 15 games.

Moore is a boom-or-bust receiver, as he hauled in five passes of 20-plus yards, but he was vastly overshadowed by rookie DK Metcalf in the deep-threat department. He struggled to secure the No. 3 spot behind Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as well, as Moore rotated with Malik Turner and Jaron Brown. Moore will be a restricted free agent in March.