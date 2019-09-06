Moore (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

This decision was more or less expected to happen after Moore suffered a non-displaced fracture in his upper arm in late August. The issue isn't severe enough to warrant a move to injured reserve, but he will be among the Seahawks' inactive players to kick off the campaign. With Moore sidelined, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Jaron Brown will be the top trio of wideouts at Russell Wilson's disposal.