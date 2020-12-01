Moore caught a touchdown but lost six yards on three receptions in Monday's 23-17 win over the Eagles.

In fourth-and-goal at the Eagles' two-yard line, Moore was called for a jet sweep but was immediately stuffed by Derek Barnett for a loss of five yards. His name was called later in the first half, too and he came through this time, as Russell Wilson found Moore in the end zone for his fifth receiving touchdown of the season, tying his career high in the category. Moore's on pace to set career bests in every category. However, he's not dependable as a fantasy option behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.