Seahawks' David Moore: Officially inks tender
Moore signed his original-round contract tender with the Seahawks on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Moore recorded 17 catches for 301 yards and two scores while playing a depth role in Seattle's receiving corps in 2019, and he's now locked in with the team for 2020. The 25-year-old looks primed to compete for the No. 3 wideout gig this offseason, though the Seahawks could still opt to bring in additional competition in the form of rookies or free agents.
