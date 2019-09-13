Play

Moore (shoulder) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Steelers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Although Moore returned to practice Wednesday, he was only a limited participant and will need more time to get back to full speed. Until he's able to go, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf will be the unequivocal top receivers while Jaron Brown's a distant third. Moore has a decent chance to play Week 3 versus the Saints, but his fantasy value will take a hit with Metcalf in the fold.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week