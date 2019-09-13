Seahawks' David Moore: Out for Week 2
Moore (shoulder) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Steelers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Although Moore returned to practice Wednesday, he was only a limited participant and will need more time to get back to full speed. Until he's able to go, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf will be the unequivocal top receivers while Jaron Brown's a distant third. Moore has a decent chance to play Week 3 versus the Saints, but his fantasy value will take a hit with Metcalf in the fold.
