Moore caught one of two targets for 31 yards and added a four-yard run during Sunday's 17-9 win over Philadelphia.

Moore broke up field early in the second quarter and wrangled in a 31-yard shot downfield from Russell Wilson. That catch alone accounted for more yards than Moore had in all but one other entire game this season. Moore has put together an impressive 15.5 yards per catch this season, but has only two games this season with multiple catches. Next up is a middle-of-the-road Vikings pass defense.