Seahawks' David Moore: Quiet night in opener
Moore failed to come up with his only target and netted zero yards on his one punt return in the Seahawks' 22-14 preseason win over the Broncos on Thursday.
Moore saw minimal action and ultimately came up empty on the stat sheet in his first chance to make a case for his 2019 role. The 2017 seventh-round pick had his moments last season while surprisingly playing all 16 games and generating a 26-445-5 line. He's looking to nail down the No. 3 wideout role this summer, but he'll need to hold off the likes of veteran Jaron Brown and 2019 fourth-round pick Gary Jennings.
