Seahawks' David Moore: Receives tender from Seattle
The Seahawks extended a tender to Moore, an exclusive rights free agent, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Moore has built himself up from a 2017 seventh-rounder that spent most of his rookie year on the practice squad to a regular contributor to the offense last season. While he had a 22-413-5 line on 36 targets in eight games between Weeks 4 and 12, he otherwise managed just four catches (on 17 targets) for 32 yards and no scores in the other eight contests. Clearly, the Seahawks will hope he can channel that productive midseason stretch more consistently in 2019.
