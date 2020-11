Moore was targeted twice and caught two passes in Thursday's 28-21 win over the Cardinals.

Russell Wilson threw for a season-low 197 yards in this game. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf predictably were the focal points of a narrow target tree, as the pair combined for 12 receptions, 113 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Moore was left out of the equation as a result, but he'll have his typical boom-or-bust appeal again in Week 12 against the Eagles.