Moore caught two of three targets for 16 yards and rushed once for two yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Rams.

Moore handled a season-high 61 percent snap share, but that translated to his lowest yardage and reception total since Week 5. There's a chance his opportunities increase further in Thursday's matchup against the Cardinals, as coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Tyler Lockett has a "bit of a knee sprain," according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. If Lockett's unable to play Thurdsay, Moore will operate as the No. 2 wide receiver behind DK Metcalf, and there should be plenty of opportunities to go around considering Lockett was targeted 20 times against the Cardinals in Week 7