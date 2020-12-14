Moore caught three of five targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Jets. He also added a nine-yard carry

Moore dropped a deep pass down the left sideline in the second quarter, leading to a three-and-out by the Seahawks. However, he made up for the whiff in the second half, snaring a three-yard pass from Russell Wilson to notch his sixth touchdown of the season -- a career high. Wilson has now targeted Moore 11 times in the red zone. He'll aim to extend his career highs in next week's matchup against Washington.