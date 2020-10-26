Moore caught all three targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Cardinals. He also added a four-yard carry.

It was the Tyler Lockett show for Seattle, as the star receiver caught 15 passes for 200 yards and three scores, but Moore made some key plays to keep drives alive. Each pass Moore caught went for a first down, including a third-down conversion in the fourth quarter that set up a Lockett touchdown just a few plays later. Moore's not a weekly play in redraft fantasy formats, but he has big-play ability and remains a tournament DFS play.