Moore (ankle) agreed to a restructuring of his one-year, $2.13 million contract Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It's unclear if Moore was in serious jeopardy of being released or if the Seahawks were simply looking to save costs after signing Josh Gordon earlier in the week. In either case, Moore is now firmly entrenched on the team's roster, although he'll have to compete with the likes of Phillip Dorsett, and the aforementioned Gordon when he's eventually reinstated by the NFL, for playing time.