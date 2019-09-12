Seahawks' David Moore: Returns to practice Wednesday
Moore (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
This is the first time Moore has practiced since he fractured his humerus bone Aug. 22. Although he's clearly trending in the right direction, Moore has already been ruled out for Week 2's game versus the Steelers. The Seahawks seemingly have a spot waiting for David Moore on the outside opposite of rookie DK Metcalf, but he'll first need to continue his smooth recovery leading up to Week 3's matchup with the Saints.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...