Moore (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

This is the first time Moore has practiced since he fractured his humerus bone Aug. 22. Although he's clearly trending in the right direction, Moore has already been ruled out for Week 2's game versus the Steelers. The Seahawks seemingly have a spot waiting for David Moore on the outside opposite of rookie DK Metcalf, but he'll first need to continue his smooth recovery leading up to Week 3's matchup with the Saints.

