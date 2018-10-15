Moore caught two of three passes for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Raiders. He also rushed once for five yards.

Moore has elevated to the No. 3 wideout role, but his value still is dependent on touchdowns. The second-year pro scored twice in Week 5 against the Rams and kept the momentum rolling with another score in Week 6. He's still unreliable with just nine targets in the last three weeks.