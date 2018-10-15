Moore caught two of three passes for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Raiders. He also rushed once for five yards.

Moore has elevated to the No. 3 wideout role, but his value still is dependent on touchdowns. The second-year pro scored twice in Week 5 against the Rams and kept the momentum rolling with another score in Week 6. He's still unreliable with just nine targets in the last three weeks.

More News
Our Latest Stories