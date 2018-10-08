Moore caught three of four targets for 38 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Rams, playing 31 of 60 snaps (52 percent) on offense, per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune.

Moore operated as the clear No. 3 wide receiver ahead of both Jaron Brown (nine snaps) and Brandon Marshall (seven). It isn't a role with much potential for consistent production, but Moore at least did his best to ensure he'll stay involved with a few targets per game. Next up is a Week 6 road matchup with an Oakland defense that's allowing 8.9 yards per pass attempt.