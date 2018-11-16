Seahawks' David Moore: Sees eight targets Thursday
Moore hauled in four of eight targets for 57 yards in Thursday's 27-24 win over the Packers.
A majority of Moore's production came on a disputable 27-yard catch down the left sideline that he eventually fumbled out of bounds. Regardless, it was the most targets Moore has seen in his career and the second-most on the team in this game. He hasn't found the end zone in three weeks and will look to reverse the trend in Week 12 against the Panthers, who have allowed 22 passing scores this year.
