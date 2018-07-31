Seahawks' David Moore: Sidelined with hip injury
Moore has been sidelined during training camp due to a hip flexor, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.
Moore's absence has extended to a couple of days, but the nature of his hip injury doesn't sound too severe. The 2017 seventh-rounder appeared in just one game as a rookie with Seattle last season.
