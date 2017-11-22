The Seahawks signed Moore to a contract Wednesday, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Seattle drafted Moore in the seventh round of this year's draft but he didn't survive final roster cuts ahead of the season opener. The six-foot-two wideout -- who was clocked running a 4.43 40-yard dash -- adds a nice blend of size and speed to the Seahawks' receiving corps, but he could struggle to see many snaps on offense.