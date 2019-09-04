Moore (shoulder) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Although Moore avoided injured reserve, he still has a fractured arm and is unable to practice. Coach Pete Carroll showed optimism about Moore's prognosis before the final preseason game by saying he should be back in a few weeks, but it seems unlikely he'll gear up Week 1 versus the Bengals. Moore should make another respectable impact this year, as he can stretch the field and was targeted nine times in the red zone last season. Until he's ready to come back, though, DK Metcalf (knee) and Jaron Brown (toe) figure to take most reps on the outside, and watch for rookies John Ursua and Gary Jennings to get in the mix as well.

