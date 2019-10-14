Seahawks' David Moore: Snags three passes
Moore caught three of four targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 32-28 win over the Browns.
Moore marked season highs across all categories in this contest even though he finished fourth among Seattle's wide receivers with 19 of a possible 83 offensive snaps (23 percent). He remains behind Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf and Jaron Brown -- who had two touchdowns in this contest -- in the pecking order for the time being.
