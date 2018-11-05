Moore caught two of seven targets for 16 yards and no touchdowns in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chargers.

It was disappointing that Moore couldn't convert with a season-high seven targets coming his way, as he failed to find the paydirt for the first time since Week 4. Still, the usage solidifies Russell Wilson's faith in Moore. He'll face off against the Rams in Week 10, a team he scored twice on earlier this season.