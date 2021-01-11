Moore caught his lone target for one yard and rushed once for four yards in Saturday's 30-20 wild-card loss to the Rams.

Moore was nonexistent for a second straight game to finish the season. The 2017 seventh-round pick had some impressive performances this season, as he finished with career highs in receptions (35) and touchdowns (six), but his 417 receiving yards was short of the 445 he produced back in 2018. Moore also rushed the ball eight times for 61 yards. He continues to show a knack for the big play, and he was targeted 13 times in the red zone this year. The Seahawks will have to make a decision on Moore this offseason, as he'll turn 26 years old later in January and he's set to be an unrestricted free agent in March.