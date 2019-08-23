Seahawks' David Moore: Suffers major shoulder injury
Moore suffered a shoulder injury that will keep him out at the beginning of the regular season, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
With Moore out for at least one game and likely longer, there's a nice opportunity ahead for DK Metcalf (knee), Jaron Brown, Gary Jennings and John Ursua. The rookie second-round pick out of Ole Miss is the exciting option among that group, but he's still recovering from minor surgery and thus appears questionable for Week 1. The 29-year-old Brown is in excellent position to open the regular season as a starter.
