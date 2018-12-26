Moore caught one of his three targets for a seven-yard gain during Sunday's 38-31 win over Kansas City.

Moore looked like he was catching fire just a few weeks ago with eight total catches for 160 yards and a touchdown in Weeks 11 and 12. He has just two receptions since. Moore has the potential to be dynamic with eight of his 24 catches on the season going for 20 or more yards, but he isn't getting consistent enough looks to take full advantage of his abilities. Despite all their warts, Arizona, Sunday's opponent, has actually been very good at keeping opponents in front of them, ranking in the top five in the league at just 10.4 yards per opponent reception.