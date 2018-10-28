Seahawks' David Moore: Three-game TD streak
Moore caught all four targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Lions.
Moore now has touchdowns in three straight games with four total in that span. The second-year pro set career highs in receptions and yards during the game. He's shown an ability to stretch the field and Russell Wilson has noticed, allowing Moore to lead the team in targets in two of the last three outings.
More News
-
Seahawks' David Moore: Scores in second straight game•
-
Seahawks' David Moore: Scores two TDs against Rams•
-
Seahawks' David Moore: Snags two passes•
-
Seahawks' David Moore: Likely secured roster spot Friday•
-
Seahawks' David Moore: Nearly finds paydirt Saturday•
-
Seahawks' David Moore: Paces squad with 35 receiving yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...