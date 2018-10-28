Moore caught all four targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Lions.

Moore now has touchdowns in three straight games with four total in that span. The second-year pro set career highs in receptions and yards during the game. He's shown an ability to stretch the field and Russell Wilson has noticed, allowing Moore to lead the team in targets in two of the last three outings.

