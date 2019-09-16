Coach Pete Carroll said Moore has a chance to return in Sunday's game versus the Saints, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports. "He's practicing to play," Carroll said.

Sunday will mark exactly one month since Moore fractured his humerus bone. He's been progressing well and practiced in a limited fashion last week. The Seahawks will likely exercise caution with Moore this week, so it would be an excellent sign if he can elevate to a full participant. Moore's spot is still open as Seattle's No. 3 receiver behind Tyler Lockett and rookie DK Metcalf.